POCATELLO — Dialysis Clinic Inc. is currently accepting patients at their new clinic, located at 2001 Bench Road just minutes away from Portneuf Medical Center.
“DCI is proud to offer dialysis services to the Pocatello community,” said Kelly Liwosz, DCI area operations director. “Our new facility brings a friendly staff, dedicated to providing the best possible care for patients living with chronic kidney disease.”
The new DCI clinic offers in-center hemodialysis Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. and also offers peritoneal dialysis and training for home hemodialysis.
The dialysis stations feature recliners with heated seat options and a television at each station. There is also free Wi-Fi access for patients.
“We are committed to improving the overall dialysis experience for our patients, and we look forward to welcoming them into the DCI family,” said Liwosz.
DCI also welcomes patients traveling to the area who may need dialysis.
For more information about becoming a DCI patient, please visit https://www.dciinc.org/pocatello/ or call 208-646-3160.