Karen (Clark) and the late Phillip Hill, along with Lance and Lois Brown, of Sandy, Utah, are pleased to announce the marriage of their children Natasha Karen Hill and Devin Michael Brown. They were married at the Utah/Idaho border on May 1. They will be sealed July 17 in the Logan, Utah Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple. A reception will follow that evening from 7 to 9 p.m at the LDS church at 2925 Michelle St. in Pocatello. An open house will be the following night in Draper, Utah.
Natasha graduated from Highland High School in 2003 and then from Utah State University in 2011. She was part of the choir and drama in high school. She now teaches preschool for Granite School District in the Salt Lake area.
Devin graduated from Alta High School in 2007, then went on to get his masters in accounting from the University of Utah. He did band in high school where he played the clarinet. He served in the Arequipa, Peru Spanish-speaking mission for the LDS church.
