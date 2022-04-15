PRESTON — Franklin County Medical Center’s Developmental Disability Agency is hosting its Community Resource Fair on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Preston High School cafeteria, 151 E. 2nd, in Preston. This annual event brings together over 20 local and regional groups to provide information and create a network of support for youth and adults living with developmental disabilities. It also includes services for families and caretakers.
“This event has been going on for the last 10 years. In those 10 years, we have been able to reach more organizations to be involved, to offer families and caregivers more support,” explained DDA Director Rhonda Phillips. “This is an event where all services are in one location at one time, including, but not limited to recreational, vocational, educational and various therapies (occupational, speech and developmental therapy), legal counseling (wills, estate planning, guardianship, ABLE accounts), mental health, service coordination, Medicaid services, certified family home and creative outlets. This is open to everyone, for all ages, and free of charge.”
The Developmental Disability Agency is part of the Franklin County Medical Center located in Preston. The DDA works with the Idaho State Health & Welfare Department to offer a number of life-skills services for all ages to increase independence, productivity and community integration and provide resources for families and caretakers.