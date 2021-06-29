BONE ROAD — Monday evening around 8:30 p.m., Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to a residence on the Bone Road for a disturbance between two males where it was reported one was threatening to shoot the other with a crossbow. As deputies responded to the area, the reporting party advised the suspect left after setting the residence on fire which was quickly extinguished by the resident.
Deputies arrived on the scene and were told by the reporting party he was in an ongoing argument with 45-year-old Steven L. Judy of Ammon, who threatened to shoot him in the head with a crossbow. The reporting party observed Mr. Judy at his front door approximately an hour after the original argument and believed he was holding a crossbow. The man was able to sneak away from the residence and hide behind a nearby propane tank until he noticed flames on one side of the residence. Mr. Judy then was observed walking away from the fire and leaving in his vehicle. Deputies observed damage to the outside walls of the residence, noting the fire started in a dog house up against the siding and next to a gas line to the house.
A deputy en route to the area located Mr. Judy driving on Sunnyside Road and was able to detain him at a traffic stop. Mr. Judy showed signs of impairment and told deputies he had been drinking alcohol. After field sobriety testing and a breath test, Mr. Judy was found to have a blood alcohol content of twice the legal limit to be driving. Deputies also located a crossbow inside of Mr. Judy’s vehicle.
In talking with Mr. Judy, he told deputies he had been arguing with the reporting party and admitted that he may have told him he was going to kill him but advised that is something they say to each other all the time. When asked, Mr. Judy denied any knowledge of the fire.
Mr. Judy was transported to the Bonneville County Jail and booked on felony charges for aggravated assault and first-degree arson, in addition to misdemeanor driving under the influence.