SOUTHEAST IDAHO — We invite you to join us in an effort to prevent tragic and needless injuries and property damage — the products of drunk driving — by using this information whenever possible and as often as possible.
From Dec. 14 through Jan. 1, Denny’s Wrecker will be offering free towing for people who have had too much to drink and are unsure of their ability to drive safely.
There is no charge for this holiday service. All people have to do is call our dispatch number, 208-237-0671, 24 hours a day, and we’ll send a unit to take both them and their vehicle home — with no questions asked.
We would very much appreciate your help in getting the word out that this service is available this season for the holidays. Your efforts can help save lives.
If you have any questions about the scheduled Holiday Towing Program, please call. Our phone number is 208-237-0671.
