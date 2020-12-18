CHUBBUCK — Out of an abundance of caution for our drivers and the community, Denny’s Wrecker Service will not be offering our Towing Operators Working to Eliminate Drunk Driving Program this holiday season. In the past, the TOWED Program has offered a free tow home for you and your car if you have been drinking.
Due to the nature of the program, COVID-19 safety protocols may be hard to satisfy. “Denny’s has provided thousands of free rides home for party-goers and their cars over the last 30 years, and we are saddened we will not be able to do so this year. We will be donating the funds reserved for this program to the Chubbuck Lions and Bannock Civitan clubs to help support local service efforts,” said DeAnn Wilson, company spokesman.
TOWED by Denny’s Wrecker Service will be back next holiday season to continue our commitment to serving the Pocatello/Chubbuck community.