DeLynn (Pete the milkman) Peterson celebrated his 95th birthday on June 10. He was born in Anaconda, Montana, but his family was from Riverside, Idaho where he grew up.
He went to Moreland High School, graduating in 1943, just as all the boys were going off to World War II. He went to the physicals to be mustered in but was rejected because of bad ears.
Pete lived through the Great Depression of the 1920s and ’30s, the World War II years, the man on the moon and the many changes in automobiles (which he loved.) He also loves the big-band music of the ’40s and ’50s. He especially is a fan of the Glen Miller Orchestra.
When he was very young, he suffered from ear infections, causing him to lose hearing in both ears.
He was raised by his father and had a happy childhood with other cousins and close relatives in that area. He took a year off from school and with his father, took an extended trip across the United States. His father died a month before he graduated from high school. After graduation, he moved to Pocatello, Idaho to live with his brother Cliff.
He married his high school sweetheart Shirley Wray and had two children. Each of them passed away as infants from cystic fibrosis. They divorced and later he married Arline Elieson in 1975.
He worked for Rowlands Dairy for 35 years. When he first started, he was a home delivery milkman who brought the glass bottles of milk and cottage cheese to the door early in the morning. He retired in 1985 and became very active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His favorite position was stake clerk, which he held for many years.
In 1999 Arline retired and they bought an RV and hit the road. They have visited every state in the union except Maine and Alaska. In 2002 they purchased property in Vicksburg, Arizona where they spend their winters.
Pete was a member of the Travelin’ Sam’s Poky, a local unit of the Good Sam’s Club for many years. Good times were had traveling all over the United States and Canada. He loves to play cards and was a “hand and foot” state champion in the Good Sam’s tournaments.
His advice to friends who ask how to live till 95 is: work hard, do your share, play hard, be fair and keep paying it forward.