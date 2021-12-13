Deloy Stuart

POCATELLO — Deloy Stuart of Stuart's Media Group is the recipient of the Greater Pocatello Association of Realtors 2021 Affiliate of the Year award. The award was presented to Deloy at the Association’s general association luncheon held on Dec. 10.

Deloy has been working in the real estate industry for over 30 years. Deloy was the Greater Pocatello Association of Realtors Affiliate of the Year in 1994, 1997 and 2012. Deloy is always willing to help and always has a contagious positive attitude.

Deloy is very involved with the SE Idaho Builders Association and started the Hoops Academy. Deloy is on both the golf committee and the public relations committee for the Greater Pocatello Association of Realtors. Deloy is not only a sponsor of the Idaho Realtors Business Convention but also he and his staff run the registration desk during the convention. Deloy never says no. He is always willing to lend a hand.

The Greater Pocatello Association of Realtors values Deloy’s willingness to serve our association and the community and is happy to present him with this deserving award. Please help the Greater Pocatello Association of Realtors in congratulating Deloy Stuart of Stuart's Media Group as our 2021 Affiliate of the Year.

