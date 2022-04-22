Don’t have time for a healthy breakfast in the morning? My overnight butternut oatmeal will solve that and have you dreaming of this creamy and sweet dish. If you think squash seems like an odd combination with oatmeal, you’re right, but the creamy texture and its mild and sweet flavor, along with the maple and spices, will make you think you’re eating a warm pumpkin pie. And it’s so simple to make. Just combine everything in your slow cooker before going to bed, and you’ll wake up to the heavenly aroma and a breakfast that will satisfy your hunger and your sweet tooth!
Belle’s Overnight Butternut Oatmeal
2 cups peeled and diced butternut squash
1 cup steel-cut oats
¼ cup maple syrup
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
1 tsp cinnamon
½ tsp salt
¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
¼ teaspoon ground ginger
3 cups water
Optional toppings: pecans, cream, milk, brown sugar
Add all the ingredients to your slow cooker. I highly recommend using a liner — clean-up will be so much easier. Cover the slow cooker and cook on low for 6 to 8 hours. When finished, use a potato masher to mash the butternut squash. Stir well and serve with desired toppings.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins, and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.