Good things usually require time and commitment to develop. Trees take many years to flourish and expand, as so does your retirement account. Humans take time to grow up, and some fail to do so even in a whole lifetime. It takes a long time to develop skills and stable relationships, which sometimes can be lost through a few bad decisions or uncontrollable events.
We also live in a throw-away society. Most people no longer repair watches; they just throw the old away and buy a new one for $20. Many cars are now predominately made of plastic instead of metal, which deteriorates quickly and must be replaced rather than repaired. Many things are used once then thrown away.
In thinking of this, I remembered one of the first new habits we embraced when we moved to the former Soviet satellite, Hungary, in 1990. Plastic zip-lock bags were very rare in Hungary at that time. So if someone ever acquired one, they would use it, wash it, and use it again, over and over. Since the bags were rare, and useful, they did not throw them away.
Our country, indeed our entire world, is in a big mess. Life is not valued, truth is not valued, love and commitments are not valued, nor are absolutes like constitutions, laws, equality, the Bible, the Christian faith, nuclear families, nor parental responsibilities. God has a message for each of us from Proverbs 12:2-3, 5, 8 (NLT), which teaches: “The LORD approves of those who are good, but He condemns those who plan wickedness. Wickedness never brings stability, but the godly have deep roots. The plans of the godly are just; the advice of the wicked is treacherous. A sensible person wins admiration, but a warped mind is despised.”
Those who are good means those who are those who are righteous, whose relationship with God is open and healthy, allowing God to advise them in their decisions, and therefore the results are a blessing to all. Those who are wicked are not right with God, nor honest in their relationships. They plan evil and their plans and advice are treacherous; they promise a sturdy bridge forward, but the slats are rotten, so the person who takes their advice falls through to their own demise.
This is why it is so important to have godly leaders. No one is perfect, but godly leaders try to live by God’s enduring truth. They desire the best outcomes for the people they lead. They embrace the people and honor them. Wicked people love no one but themselves. Righteous people love God, love truth, and build things that endure and bless people.
It is the heart that reveals the nature of a person. Words reveal what is in the heart. Words lead to actions. Good, truthful words lead to good, truthful outcomes. Deceitful words lead to treacherous outcomes.
I especially like how Proverbs 12:3 (NLT) states this: “Wickedness never brings stability, but the godly have deep roots.” It is emphatic: Wickedness never produces stability. The nature of wickedness is to destroy anything good, destroy anything true, and destroy anything stable; thus it can never produce stability. It is engaged in destroying, not building on and upward. It tears down, not builds up.
But the good news is in the second half of the verse, which says “but the godly have deep roots.” Deep roots produce stability, and deep roots survive life’s storms; deep roots survive the destructive forces that tear down stability. God does not lose. God’s truth never lies. God’s goodness produces goodness, grace, wisdom, stability, peace, health, joy and life.
If you want to destroy something, turn it over to wicked people. They are destroyers. If you want to produce health, beauty, life, fruitfulness, growth, endurance and blessings then choose a person deeply rooted in God and give the assignment to them. If you want to build a good marriage, marry a builder, not a destroyer. If you want to create community, embrace God and the godly. The wicked never create, they only destroy what God has created and built.
To endure the chaos of the world, sink your roots deep into the life of God, the Word of God, and the plans of God (cf. Luke 6:48; Ephesians 3:16-19; Colossians 2:6-7). When we embrace the truth of God, and live the truth of God, we are like the tree planted by the rivers of life, nurturing even in the dry seasons of life (Psalm 1:1-3).
Which describes your life: shallow roots, or deep roots? Are you committed to building up, or tearing down?
Award-winning columnist Dr. Ed Jordan is pastor of Gwynn’s Island Baptist Church, Gwynn, VA. He can be reached at szent.edward@gmail.com.