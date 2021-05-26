POCATELLO — The official dedication of the Idaho Gold Star Families Memorial Monument and Plaza is scheduled 1 p.m. Friday at 1775 Gold Star Drive in Pocatello.
This monument, years in the making, is a permanent tribute to servicemen and women who gave their lives in defense of the nation, and most specifically, to the sacrifice of the families and loved ones they leave behind.
Dedication participants will include Hershel “Woody” Williams. At 97 years old, Mr. Williams is the last surviving Marine Medal of Honor recipient from World War II. His foundation, the Hershel “Woody” Williams Medal of Honor Foundation, is dedicated to erecting Gold Star Families Memorial Monuments in locations across the United States, working with local committees that are usually chaired by a gold star family member. The foundation also conducts gold star families outreach across the country, provides Living Legacy scholarships to eligible gold star children and advocates for educational benefits for all gold star family members.
You can learn more about the work of the Hershel “Woody” Williams Medal of Honor Foundation at their website, www.woodywilliams.org.
You can learn more about the Idaho Gold Star Families Memorial Monument at the monument’s website, https://idahogoldstarmemorial.com/.
A copy of the dedication program is included at the end of this announcement.