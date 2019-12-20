POCATELLO — The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 Employee-of-the-Month P.I.E.S. award recognizes our employees who Positively Influence Educational Success. The award is for employees who go above and beyond in that effort.
ISU Credit Union partners with us in providing this award.
Ms. Beverly Hillyer is December’s P.I.E.S. award recipient. She received two nominations — one from Tamara Palmer and another from Sabrina Hill.
In her nomination letter, Tamara Palmer wrote: “Bev works hard to build a positive relationship with every learner in her classroom. She does this by taking time to get to know each learner and what his or her individual needs are. She has even been known to lay down on the ground next to a learner if that is where he or she is at so that they know she is listening to them. I have watched as kids with extreme behaviors slowly change and work hard for her because they know she has their best interest at heart. Those learners end up in my fifth grade class and still talk about her because of the positive difference she made in their lives. She has helped me learn how to reach those struggling learners in my class as she remembers each one of them and how she reached them. The learners in her class know that she cares about them and once they realize that their academic improvement climbs quickly. I asked the learners in my class what one word they would use to describe Mrs. Hillyer, their reply was, ‘Amazing!’ That sums it up completely.”
In her nomination letter, Ms. Hill wrote: “Mrs. Hillyer always goes above and beyond to ensure the success of all of her students. She meets them at their level, no matter where that level is. She has taken students that were failing and helped them find what works for them and leads them to be the best student they can be. She doesn’t talk about her success, but it is seen by many.”
Ms. Hillyer is receiving a $50 gift card from ISU Credit Union and a vacation voucher from our educational partner for this award, ISU Credit Union. In addition, Lewis & Clark Elementary School will receive a $20 gift card, also on behalf of ISU Credit Union, for the nomination.