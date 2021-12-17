POCATELLO — Congratulations to Roxie Ward, a fifth-grade learner attending Indian Hills Elementary, and Mikal Capell, an eighth-grade learner attending Hawthorne Middle School, who were chosen as the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 December C.A.K.E. Award recipients. C.A.K.E. stands for character, attitude, kindness and encouragement.
Roxie was nominated by her teacher, Mrs. Jessica Williams. In her nomination letter, Mrs. Williams wrote: “Roxie has such a kind heart. She is constantly encouraging others in the class to pay attention. She always volunteers to help, not only me but other students in the class. I see it out at recess as well. She loves to play basketball and really gets all the girls involved to play. Her positive attitude is contagious in class. If I ask the class to do something and anyone whines or complains, she is always the first to say, ‘Come on guys don't be like that.’ I love that she encourages others to have good attitudes towards school and class work.”
Mikal was nominated by her teacher, Mrs. Ellen Laggis. In her nomination letter, Mrs. Laggis wrote: “Mikal is a devoted, thoughtful student. She strives for greatness on all of her work. She is an active learner who asks questions and continues to push her learning forward. She is kind, gracious, patient and very understanding. I have seen her go above and beyond to make other learners feel appreciated and heard. Kindness is something that Mikal exudes, and her sweet demeanor allows other students to feel comfortable. She is a model student who does her best in all she does. ”
Roxie and Mikal were recognized at the board of trustees meeting on Dec. 14. McDonald's provides each learner and their nominators with a gift card, along with $50 to purchase books for the school’s media center in the recipients’ names.
PCSD 25 believes a safe, supportive, caring and respectful environment is critical to student learning. The District Education Foundation, in partnership with McDonald’s, supports the Learner-of-the-Month C.A.K.E. Award to recognize students who show great character. The Learner-of-the-Month C.A.K.E. Award recognizes one elementary learner and one secondary learner from the school district, from October through May. Nominations for the C.A.K.E. Award are submitted by a teacher who has observed the nominee’s behavior and are approved by the school’s principal.
