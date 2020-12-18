POCATELLO — Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 believes a safe, supportive, caring and respectful environment is critical to student learning. The District Education Foundation, in partnership with McDonald’s, supports the Learner-of-the-Month C.A.K.E. Award to recognize students who show great character. The Learner-of-the-Month C.A.K.E. Award recognizes one elementary learner and one secondary learner from our district, from October through May. Nominations for the C.A.K.E. Award are submitted by a teacher who has observed the nominee’s behavior and is approved by the school’s principal.
Congratulations to Norah O’Donnell, a fourth-grade student at Indian Hills, and Kaytlyn Thurman, an eighth-grade student at Alameda Middle School. Norah and Kaytlyn were chosen as the District's December C.A.K.E. award recipients. C.A.K.E. stands for Character, Attitude, Kindness and Encouragement.
Norah was nominated by her teacher Mrs. Deri Hall. In her nomination letter, Mrs. Hall wrote: “Norah O'Donnell is the mother hen of our classroom. She make sure that everyone is taken care of. She does this without being asked by the teacher or even asked by the student. She observes. She observes and notices when kids need something. It might be a pencil or it might be help with their math. She makes sure that the students in my class have what they need. I have had 3 new students in my classroom this year. She is the one that makes sure they know where to put their supplies when they forget and shows them what to do. I know that these aren't specific examples, that's because she is doing this ALL the time!
"Norah O'Donnell is kind. If a student knocks something over, she is always the first one to help pick it up. Today, a student knocked over his bucket and dumped the contents all over the floor. There she was helping to pick it up. If someone is hurt, she's the first to offer assistance. The other day, a student bumped his arm on the playground. She hurried in and grabbed the icepack from my freezer for the student. She is a student that never belittles her fellow classmates, she lifts them up so that they feel good about themselves.
"Norah excels in math but sometimes struggles with reading or writing. This doesn't seem to bother her. She practices and practices her spelling at home with her mom. When asked to read aloud, she quickly volunteers and if she comes to a word that she doesn't know and someone corrects it, she repeats it and reads on.
"Norah is the epitome of kindness and perseverance.”
Kaytlyn was nominated by her teacher, Mr. Layne Bates. In his nomination letter, Mr. Bates wrote: “All through her three years here she has shown compassion and caring for those around her. One such occasion went as follows:
"During a scheduled outdoor activity, Kaytlyn and a few other girls were playing four square. Kaytlyn came up to me and asked me if she should go and ask a boy to come and play with them. She seemed nervous and a little unsure of herself. She pointed out the boy to me.
"I have seen this boy around school but I do not have him in any of my classes. I believe he is a sixth grader since I hadn’t seen him in previous years. He has a physical limitation and has a gaited walk. He was standing about 100 yards away from the girls at the time and was somewhat hidden by other kids on the playground. It was obvious that she had been concerned about this young man’s feelings because she would have had to have searched for him in the crowd. Kaytlyn decided to invite the young man to play with them. She took off at a run. When she came back she said he had declined. About ten minutes later she invited another young man to play and he accepted and he had a great time. This young man also was a sixth grader. He and his family had just moved from Utah and this was his first day in our school. The school he came from was an elementary school and middle school was a new experience for him. He seemed very insecure. He was in a new school, new structure, and no friends. Kaytlyn was his friend that day. I had this boy in PE later and he seemed a little more comfortable, a little less scared all because of a sweet gesture by a wonderful young lady.”
Norah and Kaytlyn were recognized at the Board of Trustees meeting on Tuesday. As the educational partner for the award, McDonald's provides each learner and their nominators with a gift card, along with $50 to purchase books for the school’s media center in the recipients’ names. Both learners were also recognized among their peers in their class with a special treat.