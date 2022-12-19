POCATELLO — Congratulations to Cade Holverson, a fifth-grade learner attending Tyhee Elementary, and Jacob Martinez, a 12th-grade learner attending New Horizon High School, who were chosen as the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 December C.A.K.E. Award recipients. C.A.K.E. stands for "character, attitude, kindness and encouragement."

Cade was nominated by his teacher, Ms. Katie Brunger. In her nomination letter, Ms. Brunger wrote: “Cade is a wonderful and caring student. He has been a great example of kindness for everyone at our school. He is not only kind to his classmates and teachers, but every student at our school. Cade shares lunch recess with younger students. Our para, Ms. Christie, told me that he can be found checking on the little kids and making sure they have someone to play with and they know where they are going every day. He is so thoughtful and protective of the younger students. They get so excited when they see him coming, he is like a big brother to many of our young students. He is also always willing to help me in my classroom. He sometimes stays after school, and he will help me unpack Scholastic book boxes or put away activities we used earlier in the day. He is very thoughtful and helpful. He cares about others and he shows it in many ways. That is why I am nominating Cade for the C.A.K.E. award.”

