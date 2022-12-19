POCATELLO — Congratulations to Cade Holverson, a fifth-grade learner attending Tyhee Elementary, and Jacob Martinez, a 12th-grade learner attending New Horizon High School, who were chosen as the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 December C.A.K.E. Award recipients. C.A.K.E. stands for "character, attitude, kindness and encouragement."
Cade was nominated by his teacher, Ms. Katie Brunger. In her nomination letter, Ms. Brunger wrote: “Cade is a wonderful and caring student. He has been a great example of kindness for everyone at our school. He is not only kind to his classmates and teachers, but every student at our school. Cade shares lunch recess with younger students. Our para, Ms. Christie, told me that he can be found checking on the little kids and making sure they have someone to play with and they know where they are going every day. He is so thoughtful and protective of the younger students. They get so excited when they see him coming, he is like a big brother to many of our young students. He is also always willing to help me in my classroom. He sometimes stays after school, and he will help me unpack Scholastic book boxes or put away activities we used earlier in the day. He is very thoughtful and helpful. He cares about others and he shows it in many ways. That is why I am nominating Cade for the C.A.K.E. award.”
Jacob was nominated by Ms. Christy Taylor and Ms. Jennifer Park. In their nomination letter, Mrs. Taylor and Ms. Park wrote: “When thinking of a student for the C.A.K.E. Award, Jacob immediately came to mind. Jacob is a diligent learner, who is always on task in class. He completes work to a very high standard, and it is clear he takes pride in his work. He is always respectful to teachers and staff, as well as his peers. Quite often, Jacob will be the voice of reason in class when explaining something to classmates or encouraging them to get their work finished. Whenever we take Jacob on a field trip or invite guest speakers into the classroom, he is ready with respectful comments and questions, which reflect what a great listener he is. Jacob is a wonderful learner and individual that is self-motivated, kind, and helpful. He deserves recognition for showing up every day and making New Horizon High School a better place.”
Cade and Jacob were recognized at the board of trustees meeting on Dec. 13. McDonald's provides each learner and their nominators with a gift card, along with $50 to purchase books for the school’s media center in the recipients’ names.
PCSD 25 believes a safe, supportive, caring and respectful environment is critical to student learning. The District Education Foundation, in partnership with Johnson Family McDonald’s, supports the Learner-of the-Month C.A.K.E. Award to recognize students who show great character. The district recognizes one elementary learner and one secondary learner from October through May. Nominations for the C.A.K.E. Award are submitted by a teacher who has observed the nominee’s behavior and are approved by the school’s principal.
