For most of us, life goes on in an established routine--day by day, week by week, and even year by year. Then, one of those devastating curve balls comes our way, and in an instant we may find that our lives will never be quite the same again.

This happened to us a few weeks ago on February 3, 2023, when husband, Dean, fell on some accumulated ice and snow in a small parking lot and broke his hip. Surgery was performed the next day by Kevin O’Halloran (Irish for sure) an excellent and well known ortho trauma surgeon at Portneuf Medical Center. We were impressed that he took at least a half hour using a white board to explain to us the difference between a total hip replacement and the alternative use of three screws to replace the function of this major joint of the body.

