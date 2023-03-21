For most of us, life goes on in an established routine--day by day, week by week, and even year by year. Then, one of those devastating curve balls comes our way, and in an instant we may find that our lives will never be quite the same again.
This happened to us a few weeks ago on February 3, 2023, when husband, Dean, fell on some accumulated ice and snow in a small parking lot and broke his hip. Surgery was performed the next day by Kevin O’Halloran (Irish for sure) an excellent and well known ortho trauma surgeon at Portneuf Medical Center. We were impressed that he took at least a half hour using a white board to explain to us the difference between a total hip replacement and the alternative use of three screws to replace the function of this major joint of the body.
Then he said, “You decide! There are pros and cons to both kinds of repair.”
Based on the way he presented the material, we pointed to the use of the screws, and he said, “Okay, good choice! That’s what we’ll do.”
He was impressed that Dean was 85 years old and had never spent a night in the hospital. He managed to do it up right for this first time.
A week there followed the surgery and then ten days at a skilled nursing facility, followed by admission to the impressive, new GRACE Assisted Living Facility in Chubbuck. Nancy remained by Dean’s side 24/7 throughout the ordeal.
Days and weeks of physical and occupational therapy have become the new way of life for the two of us – and it does look like a long road ahead. However, we have begun to look on the entire medically related process as a challenging life experience. We remain grateful for our many blessings, knowing that things could obviously have been much worse -- and that pain of one kind or another is an inevitable part of life.
The scriptures say: I have refined thee. . .I have chosen thee in the furnace of affliction.” Isaiah 48:10 KJV. We love those words “refined” and “chosen” and their poignant meanings.
We who believe in the Christ know that during his brief sojourn of 33 years in this imperfect world that he suffered beyond anything that any of us will ever experience in this life. We also know that our sojourn here is only a blip when viewed from an eternal perspective.
Surely, as we pass through our own most recent trial, our dear family has sustained us and continues to sustain us – through the long hours in the hospital and the needed adjustments that now seem to go on and on. They have been there for us at every turn, filling every need. We often pray a blessing on each of them for their ongoing caring and concern.
It’s true that life is often filled with those “curve balls” that come upon us, mostly with no warning, and most often leaving us feeling as though we have lost our moorings. And too often they come when we are already dealing with other life challenges at the same time. However, this is where unyielding faith can and should enter the picture – faith and the knowledge that we have overcome in the past and that we can overcome once again -- praying for the faith to “endure to the end,” while doing our best to follow the beautiful counsel of our Savior when his own amazing life drew to a close: “Be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.”
Dean and Nancy Hoch are local members of the Communication Council of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
