More than 50 million people in the United States have an allergic reaction each year. You are more likely to have allergies and a reaction if your parents had them. An allergic reaction is the way your body responds to an allergen. The most common allergies are to certain foods, inhalants, medications, latex and insect bites or stings.

Food allergies affect children and adults. The most common food allergies in adults are milk, eggs, wheat, soy, peanuts, tree nuts and shellfish. For kids, it’s milk, eggs, wheat, soy, peanuts, tree nuts and inhalants. Sometimes kids can grow out of allergies.

Candice Hutchins is a registered nurse at Health West Pediatrics. She has been a nurse for 20 years and has worked with adults, moms and babies, and kids. She recently became a certified pediatric nurse and loves working with kids. She enjoys spending time with her husband and kids, and she loves to read and putting puzzles together.

