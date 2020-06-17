POCATELLO — Portneuf Medical Center has engaged Dialysis Clinic, Inc. to manage inpatient dialysis services.
Portneuf Medical Group physician, Richard Cline, M.D., will serve as the medical director. “Portneuf has a long history of offering exceptional care to patients and this partnership is expected to build on that foundation,” commented Dr. Cline.
“We are committed to investing in programs and services that enhance the quality of patient care at Portneuf Medical Center and increase our community’s access to essential services,” said Nathan Carter, chief operating officer, Portneuf Medical Center. “DCI brings a high level of expertise and experience to our dialysis services.”
In order to fully care for patients in the community, DCI will open an outpatient dialysis clinic with home therapies and hospital services in Pocatello. The expected opening date is Aug., 1.
Portneuf and DCI are committed to continuing the long record of success for the benefit of patients, their families and the communities we serve.