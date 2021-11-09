Some of the most beautiful hymns of praise and thanksgiving ever composed are those sung by David, the shepherd boy of long ago who later became the mighty king of Israel. His beautiful and poignant words ring down through the ages.
David’s love of the Lord is shown through most of the 150 beautiful Old Testament psalms.
A favorite of ours are the few short verses of Psalm 100.
Make a joyful noise unto to the Lord. . . Serve the Lord with gladness: come before his presence with singing. Know ye that the Lord he is God: it is he that hath made us, and not we ourselves; we are his people, and the sheep of his pasture. Enter into his gates with thanksgiving, and into his courts with praise: be thankful unto him, and bless his name. For the Lord is good; his mercy is everlasting; and his truth endureth to all generations. KJV (emphasis added)
As we approach Thanksgiving Day, 2021, it would be well to follow the example of David and remember (as stated by the apostle Paul in 1 Thessalonians 5:18 KJV: “Ineverythinggive thanks.”
Dean & Nancy Hoch are members of the local Communication Council of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
