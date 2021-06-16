"Holding hands and muddling through" has been our motto for 50 years of marriage.
We met on a blind date when Dave was stationed in San Antonio, Texas with the Air Force. I was working for the State Employment Commission. We were married in Holy Ghost Lutheran Church in Fredericksburg, Texas on May 19, 1971.
After Dave's discharge from the Air Force, we moved to Pocatello and have never left. Dave worked for FMC and Astaris (Not sure what this says) until the plant closed, and then he became the "house husband." I worked for Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency Inc. and Health and Welfare, finishing my career as the mental health consultant for the Bannock County Jail.
Our daughter, Lisa, is married to Mike Ruchti, and they live in Spokane, Washington. They are the parents of Zoe and Jaxon. Our son Blake is married to Kris and live in Portland, Oregon with their children, Brandon and Marley. Our parents, Don and Annetta Carson of Pocatello and Werner and Myrtle Erckert (Not sure what this says) of Fredricksburg, Texas are all deceased.
We will have a celebration of our 50 years together in July when our family can be together.