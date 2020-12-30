Please join Darlene’s five children and spouses, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren in congratulating her on her 100th birthday.
Darlene has been active in local, state and national issues throughout her life. A few of her contributions and interests are as follows.
Darlene is a member of Eastern Star, where she served as worthy matron, Idaho worthy grand matron and an officer for the International Grand Chapter.
She is an elder in the Presbyterian Church and was active as chair of the Naomi Circle study group. As a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, she assisted new citizens of the U.S. during their naturalization process. Darlene served 37 years as a member of P.E.O. Chapter AK as president and various other offices, helping to provide education scholarships for young women.
She had a private pilots license, was part owner of a Cessna 182 and was a member of Ninety-Nines (an international organization founded by 99 women pilots). Darlene has been a member of a marathon bridge group since 1985 and continues to play when she can. In addition to these few accomplishments, and most importantly, she is the best mom ever. She is the most caring and compassionate person we know.
Darlene was married to the late Robert U. Schiers (Bob) for 79 years. For many years, they owned and operated Pole Line Drug Co.
She currently resides at Quail Ridge Assisted Living Center in Pocatello. She participates in activities at the center and is frequently seen walking daily inside and outside the facility.