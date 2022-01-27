The Daughters of the American Revolution is a nonprofit, nonpolitical volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism.
The National Defender, a National Society Daughters of the American Revolution publication, highlights some historical dates of note in its January-February 2022 issue. Many February events are worth sharing during this midwinter month. Likely most of us are not aware or have forgotten the many events over time that have been significant in forming our great nation.
— Feb. 2, 1960, the U.S. Senate approves the 23rd amendment, calling for a ban on the poll tax.
— Feb. 3, 1783, Spain recognizes the United States’ independence.
— Feb. 5, 1783, Sweden recognizes the United States’ independence.
— Feb. 6, 1778, the United States signs a treaty of military alliance with France to “maintain effectively the liberty, sovereignty, and independence” of the U.S. France gives its consent to an American conquest of Canada and Bermuda, and the United States agrees to be France’s ally in any war with Britain.
— Feb. 12, 1809, Abraham Lincoln is born near Hodgenville, Kentucky, the second child and the first son of Thomas and Nancy Hanks Lincoln.
— Feb. 22, 1732, George Washington is born at Popes Creek in Westmoreland County, Virginia, the eldest of six children of Augustine and Mary Ball Washington.
— Feb. 23, 1846, the Liberty Bell tolls for the last time, to mark George Washington’s birthday.
— Feb. 25, 1913, the 16th Amendment to the Constitution is adopted, setting the legal basis for the income tax.
— Feb. 26, 1951, the 22nd Amendment is added to the Constitution, limiting the presidency to two terms.
— Feb. 27, 1860, Congress passes the 15th Amendment, which guarantees citizens the right to vote regardless of “race, color, or previous conditions of servitude.” Becoming law on March 30, 1870, it does not specify that it applies only to “male inhabitants,” as does the 14th Amendment, but it will be administered as if it does.
If you are interested in learning more about Daughters of the American Revolution and the local Wyeth Chapter, contact Verna at 208-237-3527