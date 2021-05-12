Wyeth Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution is pleased to announce this year’s first-place winner in the DAR Good Citizens Essay Contest. Good citizens demonstrate the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism. Lyndsie Larsen, Snake River High School senior, has all of these qualities, and we congratulate her on being our chapter’s winner.
At the Snake River High School awards dinner, Lyndsie was presented with the DAR Good Citizens pin, a certificate of her award and a monetary gift. Thank you, Lyndsie and Snake River High School, for participating in the DAR Good Citizens Essay Contest.
Wyeth Chapter, founded in 1915, is part of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. To become a member, women 18 years and older prove their lineage to an American Revolution patriot. Members promote God, home and country through work on education, patriotism and historic preservation.
If you are interested in knowing more about DAR, please contact Verna at 208-237-3527.
Caption for picture: Snake River High School DAR Good Citizens winner, Lyndsie Larsen, and Wyeth Chapter’s DAR Good Citizens Chair, Pennie Torres.