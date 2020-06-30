POCATELLO — Wyeth Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, presented Kim and Todd Hunzeker of Soda Springs with the DAR Community Service Award. ISSDAR state regent, Martha Schmidt, presented the award. Kim and Todd have hosted Trunk or Treat for the safety of local children for several past Halloweens.
The Hunzekers have also been actively involved in support of local county fairs and rodeos, 4-H projects, and FFA programs. They support Veterans through the POW-MIA Awareness program and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. The Hunzekers have also provided Wyeth Chapter with the funds to purchase flags for Fourth of July parades on two occasions. They are very deserving of the DAR Community Service Award.
NSDAR Chapters may honor two recipients each year for the service and support those individuals give their communities. The silent gift of community service is one that keeps communities across the nation able to function and thrive.
NSDAR is a world-wide women’s service organization devoted to education, historic preservation and patriotism. If you are interested in learning more about NSDAR, please contact Verna at 208-237-3527.
Photo Left to Right—Lynne Wride, Wyeth Chapter Regent; Martha Schmidt (Boise), Idaho State Regent; Todd & Kim Hunzeker