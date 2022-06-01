POCATELLO — The Wyeth Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution encourages flying our national flag with pride and unity this June 14. Flag Day is celebrated annually on June 14, commemorating the American flag and the day it was adopted by the Second Continental Congress in 1777.
At the beginning of the Revolutionary War, patriot forces fought under many different flags, such as colonial banners or special unit guidons. To represent the united 13 colonies, the Congress specified that the new flag would have 13 stripes of alternating red and white with a union of a field of blue (the upper left corner, the position of honor) with 13 white stars. But the Congress did not specify the number of points on the stars, the layout for the stars on the field, or the width of the field or the stripes. When Vermont and Kentucky became states in 1791 and 1792, respectively, a new design, with an additional star and stripe for each of the new states, was adopted. "The Star-Spangled Banner" was in this design.
Five more states had been admitted, and the flag had grown to 20 stars and stripes when the Flag Act of 1818 returned the number of stripes to 13 in honor of the 13 colonies. The act also directed that an additional star would be added to the flag on the first July Fourth after a new state was added to the union. The Idaho star was added July 4, 1890, one day after official statehood as the 43rd of the United States of America.
Flag Day was first observed nationally on June 14, 1877, the 100th anniversary of the Stars and Stripes, and continues today through presidential proclamations.
Information is from the National Defender, May-June 2022 National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.