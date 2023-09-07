Danilson and Stevens Store and Freight Depot

The photo is old and grainy, but no other photo shows so well what made Blackfoot grow in the first 10 years of her existence. This is the Danilson and Stevens Store, built in 1874, in anticipation of the arrival of the railroad in 1878. The location of Blackfoot – along the railroad, north of the Fort Hall Reservation and east of the ferry across the Snake River – was perfect for the establishment of a freight hub. Freight brought in by train was unloaded at the Store, and transferred to mule or horse-drawn freighter wagons, which then traveled west and north to the newly founded small towns and to the mines in Challis and Salmon. The photo, taken from the north, shows a train on the track next to the loading platform and 3 freight wagons lined up on Main Street to be loaded. Note the piles of lumber along the tracks, ready for more construction projects. Blackfoot is said to have had 60 buildings by 1885.
For a time, freighting was the focus of improvements around Blackfoot. Several Blackfoot residents, including Charles Berryman and George Rogers, bought wagons and mules to go into the freight business. R.J. Osborn and W.C. Johnson built a large blacksmith shop to shoe animals and repair freight wagons. The ferry was replaced with a bridge, since moving heavy freight wagons across the river was dangerous. New roads were built across the desert to shorten the mileage to all points west, which in turn, led to more rest stops being built to feed, water, and house the freighters and their animals along the route. Blackfoot’s produce became popular in the mining camps since the miners had no other source of fresh fruits and vegetables. Baskets of these items were added to the freight wagons as they headed out. All these offshoots of freighting produced income for those involved.
Store owner, William Henry Danilson was a major in the Civil War before coming west. He served as an U.S. Government Indian agent at Fort Hall, then was an investing shareholder in the first Snake River Bridge, and founded a canal company with his brother, T.T. Danilson and W.N. Shilling to bring water into town. His son, John T. Danilson, was a sheriff in Blackfoot between 1909 and 1911.
Fred S. Stevens is best remembered for his stage station located on Nagisty Road, but besides being involved with Danilson in the store/freight depot venture, he was one of Bingham County’s first County Commissioners, then was appointed as a District Judge in 1890, serving 3 terms. Stevens Peak, east of town, was named for him. Fred’s oldest son, Fred Alva Stevens, was the first white child born in the area and his second son, James M. Stevens, became Lieutenant Governor of Idaho in 1903.
The Bingham County Historical Society is pleased to announce that our Archive Photo Collection has finally gone live on our website. To research this or other Bingham County topics, go to binghamcountyhistoricalsociety.org and click on ‘Our Collection’, then on ‘Photo Archive Catalog’. The collection will be updated quarterly and we receive and index more photos, and other lists and info will be added for viewing, but this is a big step forward in our quest to present Blackfoot history to the public.
