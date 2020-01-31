Daniel C. and Nancy Anthony celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday. Dan grew up in Blackfoot and is the second oldest of four children to Calvin and Jennie. He was active in 4-H and Future Farmers of America and graduated from Blackfoot High School. Nancy was raised in Pocatello and is the youngest of seven children to Ernest and Alice Ellis. She graduated from Pocatello High School and the couple plans to attend her 55th high school reunion at Poky this summer.
After meeting on the Idaho State University campus, they were married in 1970 in St. John's Catholic Church and graduated from the university. Dan was in the fraternity of Sigma Nu while Nancy was a member of the sorority Alpha Omicron Pi during college. Nancy still enjoys gathering with her sorority sisters each year and both meet up with fellow ISU retirees and friends for coffee and lunch regularly.
After working at the university for 42 years, Dan in the purchasing department and Nancy in interlibrary loans at the Eli M. Obler Library, they continue to be huge Bengal fans and supporters of the university arts, sports and scholarship programs while enjoying and attending many of the alumni events, games and theatre performances throughout the year.
Dan and Nancy have two daughters, Catherine (Kate) Alicia Zajanc and Jennifer Lisa Anthony. Both daughters graduated from Highland High School and ISU. Kate currently works in geosciences at ISU and is completing an MBA degree and Jennifer is a registered dietitian nutritionist at Portneuf Medical Center. Dan and Nancy have two grandchildren, Matthew and Shawn Zajanc by their son-in-law Daniel Zajanc. They have been enjoying retirement by volunteering at Holy Spirit Catholic School, traveling and attending Knights of Columbus conventions with their friends.
Dan has been an active member of the K of C fraternal organization for 41 years where he has served in most leadership roles, including grand knight of Council 892 and state deputy. Through K of C, he enjoyed volunteering as Santa Claus for 37 years with his wife Nancy and visiting local nursing homes with groups of carolers to help spread kindness and joy during the Christmas season.
Their favorite trip they have taken recently was to New York City where they attended a Broadway show, an opera at the Lincoln Center, NY POPS at Carnegie Hall, toured Central Park, Ellis Island and saw the Statue of Liberty.
The couple will celebrate their golden anniversary with a trip to Hawaii. There will be vow renewal at their church followed by a reception with friends and family this spring.