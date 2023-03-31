POCATELLO — The seniors of Southeast Idaho are on the move — again. Gathering together to form the United Seniors Project Inc., the organizations New Knowledge Adventures, Snake River New Horizons Band and AARP are working together to provide an evening of fun for the community.
Dance the Night Away II is a fundraising effort of the United Seniors Project to raise money to purchase property for the future of seniors in Pocatello/Chubbuck and the surrounding area. The event will be April 29 from 5 to 9 p.m. at 1350 Baldy Ave. in Pocatello. Buffet dinner by Del Monte Meats will be served from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m.
Celebrate with Rail City Jazz as they come out of retirement to play music for your listening and dancing pleasure. Enjoy tunes played by the Snake River New Horizons Band. Try a little line dancing with the NKA Latin Line dancers. Take part in the 60/40 raffle, bid on items at the silent auction or shop at the Market Place.
Seniors are living longer, more productive and involved lives than ever before. United Seniors Project seeks to enrich the lives of these people through lifelong learning and wellness programs for physical, mental and social health. Snake River New Horizons Band is the only senior band in Idaho. Today the band has grown into a multigenerational group. New Knowledge Adventures was the first volunteer lifelong learning program for seniors in Idaho. The New Knowledge Adventures group has helped Idaho Falls and Boise to develop similar programs. AARP deals with all aspects of life for retirees, especially tax assistance and driver safety programs.
These groups are working together to establish a facility for the Pocatello/Chubbuck and surrounding area. Already these programs reach out to Blackfoot, American Falls, Inkom, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Georgetown and Grace. This facility would also be a gathering place for other community groups and activities as well.
Tickets for the fundraiser must be purchased by April 21. Tickets are available for $40 per person, which includes dinner and dancing or $20 per person for dancing only. To order tickets online, go to cetrain.isu.edu/dancethenight. To order by phone, call 208-282-2789. Tickets can also be purchased at ISU Continuing Education Workforce Training Office, 777 Memorial Drive, Room 184; or you may mail a check made payable to United Seniors Project, P. O. Box 4378, Pocatello Idaho 83205.
