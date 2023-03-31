POCATELLO — The seniors of Southeast Idaho are on the move — again. Gathering together to form the United Seniors Project Inc., the organizations New Knowledge Adventures, Snake River New Horizons Band and AARP are working together to provide an evening of fun for the community.

Dance the Night Away II is a fundraising effort of the United Seniors Project to raise money to purchase property for the future of seniors in Pocatello/Chubbuck and the surrounding area. The event will be April 29 from 5 to 9 p.m. at 1350 Baldy Ave. in Pocatello. Buffet dinner by Del Monte Meats will be served from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.