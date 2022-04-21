The seniors of Southeast Idaho are on the move — again. Gathering together to form the United Seniors Project, Inc. (USP); these organizations New Knowledge Adventures (NKA), Senior Activity Center (SAC) and Snake River New Horizons Band (SRNHB) are working together to provide an evening of fun and dancing for the community and surrounding area on Saturday, April 30.
Seniors are living longer, more productive and involved lives than ever before. United Seniors Project seeks to enrich lives through lifelong learning, provide a facility in which to enjoy nutritious meals and provide wellness programs for physical, mental and social health. Snake River New Horizons Band is the only senior band in Idaho which has grown into a multigenerational band today. New Knowledge Adventures was the first volunteer lifelong learning program for seniors in Idaho. The New Knowledge Adventures group has helped Idaho Falls and Boise to develop similar programs. While the Senior Activity Center has provided nutritious meals and a place for seniors to gather for decades.
These groups are working together to establish a facility for the Pocatello/Chubbuck and surrounding area. Already these programs reach out to Blackfoot, American Falls, Inkom, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Georgetown and Grace. This building would also be a gathering place for other community groups and activities as well.
Dance the Night Away is the first official fundraising activity of United Seniors Project to raise monies for the future of seniors in Pocatello/Chubbuck and the surrounding area. Celebrate with Rail City Jazz in their final performance before retirement with music for dancing and listening.
Enjoy tunes played by the Snake River New Horizons Band. Try a little line dancing with the NKA line dancers. Take part in the 50/50 raffle or bid on items at the silent auction. All proceeds from this event will go towards Phase I – Purchase of Property.
The event will be held at Grace Lutheran Gymnasium, 1350 Baldy Ave., Pocatello. Buffet dinner by the Sand Trap from 5:30 to 6:30 PM. Tickets are available for $35 per person which includes dinner and dancing or $20 per person for dancing only. To order tickets online: cetrain.isu.edu/dancethenight; or ISU Continuing Education Workforce Training Office, 777 Memorial Drive, Room 184; or you may mail a check made payable to United Seniors Project, P. O. Box 4378, Pocatello Idaho 83205.