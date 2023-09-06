POCATELLO — The Dance Factory dance studio is excited to be starting up its 2023-24 dance season. Dance classes in ballet, jazz, authentic hip hop, new ballroom, contemporary, tap, acrobatic tumbling, turns and progressions, creative dance and pilates for dancers began Sept. 5.

 It is not too late to sign up for some classes that haven’t been filled yet for children ages 2 and up to adults.

