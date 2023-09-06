POCATELLO — The Dance Factory dance studio is excited to be starting up its 2023-24 dance season. Dance classes in ballet, jazz, authentic hip hop, new ballroom, contemporary, tap, acrobatic tumbling, turns and progressions, creative dance and pilates for dancers began Sept. 5.
It is not too late to sign up for some classes that haven’t been filled yet for children ages 2 and up to adults.
This season the studio is excited to announce Ashley Fischer as the amazing new ballroom instructor, and she brings energy, fun and experience to her students. She will be teaching every style of ballroom from Latin styles to waltz. Ashley started dancing at the age of 4 and has loved it ever since. Growing up, she was involved in several competitive teams, including jazz/hip hop/lyrical at Dance It and Dance Addiction, and was a cheerleader at Madison High School.
Her ballroom instruction was from the well-known and renowned Idaho Ballroom Academy, and she competed in team, open and cabaret. She has competed in Blackpool, England and has performed across Europe. Ashley holds several National Champion Ballroom titles in solo cabaret, team cabaret and team show dance. As if all of that wasn't enough, she also earned both a gold and silver medal at the Dance Jr. Olympics in team and individuals in 2020. Ashley then began studies at Brigham Young University-Idaho where she taught social dance and performed with the collegiate dance team.
Ashley has been coaching youth ballroom for six years. Her team is currently the three-time national show dance champion and the two-time national cabaret champion. She is a very sought-after choreographer in Idaho and Utah. She loves being able to live her dance passion in all genres, coaching and creating, and she cannot wait to meet her new students at The Dance Factory this coming season.
On top of this exciting additional dance style and high-quality instruction that Ashley Fischer will be bringing to the studio, The Dance Factory has an exciting season coming up. The competition team dancers are attending a national event in Orlando, Florida in June and will compete against some of the nation's best. Back in 2019, the Inspire dance team took home the title of senior national champion at Hollywood Vibe Nationals, and then in 2021 took home second place at nationals in the teen category. Hopes are high that after hard work and training, they will once again get the chance to compete for the national title champion.
Of course, the teams are great, but so is the studio's recreational program. All of the recreational classes are tons of fun and will offer something for all ages and levels. The studio creates combo classes so that each student can experience a well-rounded dance education. The studio also offers low-priced class add-on rates to its students. The low class add-on rate makes it easier for dancers to add a high-level class for a low price, including additional technique classes, hip hop or tumbling classes to their schedule to truly see growth. Something that also sets the Dance Factory apart is that the studio also allows all of its recreational dancers to perform in two recitals and one local competition to test their skills.
The owner Gina Kershaw (formerly Underwood) believes that taking class without ever having a show or lightly competitive event to plan for is comparable to practicing basketball and never playing a game.
“It just motivates the dancers of every single age to try harder and really give their all to prepare for the event,” Gina said. “The studio even tried to cut out the competitive event last season, mostly due to difficulty scheduling, and I overwhelmingly got feedback from parents that they missed the event. So it's coming back.”
The whole goal for Kershaw as a studio owner is that every dancer of every level gets great instruction and performances to test their skills. Enrollment for the fall/spring dance season is still going on, and there are lots of open classes for all ages to sign up for. The tumbling acrobatic classes are a great add-on for dancers to improve upper body strength and balance as well as flexibility, which is a huge plus for their dance routines.
Ballroom classes are going to be second to none, and the studio is really trying to build the program, so if you’re interested, the studio will allow your child to come try a class for no charge to see how they like it.
For more information, go to www.thedancefactoryid.com, email dancefactoryid2@gmail.com or call 208-478-7505 to sign up.
