Dale and Claire Blakeley were married on Aug. 21, 1971, in Pingree, Idaho. They were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple in 1987. They met while attending Ricks College. They both graduated from Idaho State University, majoring in education. They both taught and coached in Wood River School District and in Madison School District.
Dale graduated from Kamiah High School in 1966 and Claire graduated from Snake River High School in 1967. Dale was a National Track All-American in the Long Jump in 1968 while attending Ricks College. Claire was Miss Pocatello in 1970, while attending ISU. Dale and Claire both finished their Masters Degree in Athletic Administration from ISU.
Dale and Claire lived in Rexburg for 19 years and then built a home in Pingree. Rieker Blakeley graduated from Snake River High School. Aaron and Brittny Blakeley graduated from Madison High School. The family did live 1 year in Kodiak, Alaska. Dale was the Athletic Director at Kodiak High School. Dale owns Alaska Outdoor Safaris and books hunting and fishing trips.
While living in Rexburg, Claire taught at Ricks College/BYUI. Claire taught dance and gymnastics. In 1980, Claire spent five weeks in Northern Germany, chaperoning the Valhalla Dance Team. While in Germany, Claire did travel through East Germany and spent time in Berlin. Claire loved the historic buildings. One historic building was the Roman Cathedral at Cologne, Germany. Claire now is a volunteer at Green Acres Elementary School and judges cheer and gymnastics competitions. Dale and Claire love to hunt, fish, travel, and have built or remodeled four homes. July and August they travel to Seward, Alaska, to stay with their daughter, Brittny, and her family. Summers are spent hiking, biking, fishing, and helping Brittny with their charter fishing and their lodge. There are seven grandchildren to keep them busy. They Blakeley family moved to Pocatello in 2008. They love this area and plan to stay.
A Family Celebration will be held on Dec. 25, 2021.
