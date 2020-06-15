As most people know, Sacramento, California is often called the “Tomato Town.” (Dean joking refers to the city as ‘Sack-a-tomatoes’). The general area is also known world-wide for its Blue Diamond and other commercial brands of almonds.
Some years ago, we owned a home in the community of Fair Oaks, a suburb of the sprawling capital. The property boasted 12 almond trees which produced glorious, white blossoms every February and thousands of delicious, healthful almonds later in the summertime.
Having five sons, it became their job every year to harvest the welcome bounty from our very own trees.
And it was “Pop” who helped the boys learn to spread old, white sheets underneath each tree and who taught them how to use big, long poles to rattle the branches and knock the nuts onto the sheets, then gather them into buckets. After that process, the nuts had to be spread on canvas tarps to dry in the sun. Altogether, it was a time-consuming job, and the summer heat in that part of Northern California can be intense.
Sometimes, the boys would complain and use excuses to go inside and rest where it was cool; however, it was Dad who provided them with plenty of ice water and who, gently but firmly, made sure they all stayed with the task at hand. He knew that once they went inside, he would likely lose them.
Mom would fix sack lunches, and the boys would eat these, sitting in the shade, during rare breaks.
A final job was placing about a pound or so of the nuts in small bags with little labels marked $1, then set up a little stand by the roadside, and sell them to passersby. This was their way of earning money to attend Scout camp each year. All were avid Scouters, and all eventually worked to earn their Eagle Scout awards.
The boys had many other chores on our mini-farm, including caring for a variety of animals. They also learned how to do inside chores, and they learned to do them all well--sometimes a bit reluctantly--but learn them they did. Their reward, when finished, was a welcome swim in our backyard pool.
The five are all men now with families of their own, and their wives appreciate the fact that their husbands know how to clear the table and do dishes, as well as other needed tasks in the home.
It’s been interesting for us to note that, without exception over the years, all five have expressed their gratitude--mostly in written notes--telling their father: “Thanks, Dad, for teaching us how to work.”
We might add that their father had learned to work hard himself as a boy, and he continued to work hard throughout his life to provide for his family.
In reference to this subject, Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has shared thoughts on the scripture: “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.” He has suggested that devoted fathers essentially manifest their love in a symbolic way as they lay down their lives, day-by-day, laboring in the service and support of their families.
It’s true that these can be tough times to be a father. News media are filled with stories about abusive fathers, fatherless children, and deadbeat dads. Surely, more good fathers are needed in this old world, and we want to acknowledge those fathers who do work side-by-side with loving mothers, devoting their lives in setting a lasting example for their children. We might all say: “Thanks” to our dads–-and to all dads who do just that.
HAPPY FATHER’S DAY!
Dean & Nancy Hoch are part of the local Communication Council of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They may be reached at dean.nancy@gmail.com.