Blackfoot Community Dinner

Bart Brown (D.L. Evans Bank vice president branch manager of the Blackfoot branch), Lee Hammett (Blackfoot Community Pantry), Ronda Cheatham (Blackfoot Community Pantry director), Jackie Young (Blackfoot Community Pantry) and Stacey Taylor (D.L. Evans Bank commercial loan officer at the Blackfoot branch).

 Photo courtesy of D.L. Evans Bank

BLACKFOOT — D.L. Evans Bank is pleased to announce the Blackfoot Community Pantry as one of the donation initiative recipients of 2022. This donation initiative gives D.L. Evans Bank employees an opportunity to nominate their favorite non-profit organizations in Idaho and Utah to receive a donation from D.L. Evans Bank. D.L. Evans Bank also added an additional 5% to each total in the employee’s name.

A donation in the amount of $1,050 was made to the Blackfoot Community Pantry and was nominated by Bart Brown, vice president branch manager of the Blackfoot branch. The Blackfoot Community Pantry works to reduce hunger in Brigham County by providing wholesome food to those in need through their food distribution program. You can learn more about their mission and how to help at https://communitydinnertable.org/pantry/.

