POCATELLO — ISU’s Cooperative Wilderness Handicapped Outdoor Group is celebrating its 41st-anniversary Pig-Out dinner and picnic. It will be Sept. 18 at Lower Ross Park pavilion, 2750 S. 2nd Ave. in Pocatello. Food will be served from 4 to 7:30 p.m., with music until 10 p.m.
Dinner includes barbecue pulled pork, Idaho Baked potatoes, corn on the cob, a vegetarian dish and ice-cold beverages. Food by The Sand Trap. There will be kid’s activities and great local live music from Shawn Barnby, Jake and Evan from SOB’s and Best by Yesterday
Proceeds benefit ISU’s CW HOG program by providing staffing, training for staff and volunteers, equipment, and financial aid to participants who would otherwise not be able to get the experiences that CW HOG has to offer. The confidence, self-esteem and lifelong memories that come along with challenging oneself with outdoor adventures are immeasurable, and CW HOG is committed to assisting with these challenges.
Adults tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the park, and tickets for kids 6 and older are $5 in advance and $7 at the park.
Tickets are available at Barrie’s Ski and Sports, Element Outfitters/ACE and the CW HOG office.
