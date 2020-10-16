POCATELLO — Influenza is a serious contagious disease that attacks the respiratory tract in humans. The flu is different from a cold in that it comes on suddenly and symptoms may include fever, headache, extreme tiredness, dry cough, sore throat and body aches. Most people recover from influenza on their own. However, for some people influenza can be extremely serious, resulting in hospitalization and sometimes even death.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, getting your flu vaccination is more important than normal because of COVID-19. Getting your flu shot is the single best way to prevent the flu. Southeastern Idaho Public Health is offering a curbside flu clinic at our Pocatello location, which is located at 1901 Alvin Ricken Drive on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. No appointment is necessary.
Remember, even if you got a flu shot last year, you will still need the flu shot this year to be protected this flu season.
It is especially critical for some groups:
1. Older people older than the age of 65.
2. Young children, younger than age 2. Flu illness is more dangerous for children than the common cold. The CDC recommends that children 6 months old and older be vaccinated by the end of October.
3. People with chronic lung disease (such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), diabetes (types 1 and 2), heart disease, neurologic conditions and certain other long-term health conditions.
4. Pregnant women.
5. Health care workers.
If you’re unable to attend this event and would still like to get a flu shot, please contact the Bannock County at 208-233-9080 or visit siphidaho.org for more information.