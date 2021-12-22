POCATELLO — Members of the Centennial Rotary Club and McDonald's management fulfilled a 10-year-long dream recently when they were able to raise enough money to enhance the crosswalks along S. 5th Avenue from Humboldt to E. Carter Street.
Enhancements include new, more visible crosswalk signs and flashing lights to better alert oncoming traffic in the high-density pedestrian area.
“When organizations collaborate in creating positive changes, the sky’s the limit,” said Kate Fornarotto, past president of the Centennial Rotary Club. “This is evidenced by the recent successful implementation of pedestrian crosswalks for our Bengal community. Rotary, a local Chamber business, McDonald's and the city of Pocatello came together for this great example of an impactful collaboration.”
The Pocatello Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning to celebrate the safety enhancements.
