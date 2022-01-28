My crispy baked chicken is a favorite at my house. I make it often because it is so easy to put together and is so juicy and delicious. The coating is crispy, and yet there is no frying involved. The baking powder is the secret. It gives the crunch without the calories. And I’ve talked about the benefits of using chicken thighs over breasts — they don’t dry out and are much tastier. The combination of spices is flavorful, and in under an hour, you have a chicken dinner that is both satisfying and delicious.
Belle’s Crispy Baked Chicken
6-8 chicken thighs
2 teaspoons salt
2 teaspoons garlic powder
2 teaspoon onion powder
2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
1 teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon paprika
2 tablespoons baking powder
Spray the bottom of the air fryer basket with cooking spray or if using the oven, line a large baking sheet with foil. Spray with cooking spray and set aside. Rinse the chicken thighs and pat dry with paper towels. In a shallow bowl, mix together the salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, Italian seasoning, paprika, and baking powder. Dredge each chicken piece in the spice mixture, coating all sides. Place the pieces in a single layer in the air fryer basket (you may have to do two batches) or on the baking sheet and spray the chicken lightly with the cooking spray (this will give it the crispiness). Bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes. Turn the chicken over, spray the other side of the chicken with the cooking spray and bake for another 15-20 minutes or until no pink remains. Never spray the cooking spray near an open flame or heat source. (Ovens and air fryers cook differently, so check the chicken to ensure it doesn’t brown too quickly.)
