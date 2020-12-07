The following is excerpted from an article written by Nancy and published in Friendly Exchange, Farmers Insurance magazine, Nov. 1987.
During the years that Dean and I were raising our five boys, I wanted very much to have them experience the quiet joy of an old-fashioned Christmas, the kind I had known as a child. To do this, I made a nostalgic visit to a time long ago—a time that made Christmas so magical when I was a young girl.
The thoughts came in little vignettes, each presenting an idea to use in building memories for those I loved:
An early recollection was going for a wintry, evening walk with my father in a little college town in Pennsylvania. The snow falls thick and heavy in that part of the country, creating a shimmering aura as one experiences the glow created through the streetlights.
It was the evening before Christmas, and we were snug in our warm coats and caps, sharing a brief time that would lock itself forever in my memory.
· A legacy to pass on: Remember to go for walks with a child, especially during the holidays. Talk about the season and what it means. Enjoy a time together that will be remembered always.
My parents never overemphasized Santa Claus. When I asked about him, Mother would say, “He’s just part of the fun of Christmas, but he’s not what’s really most important.”
I did believe in the old gentleman, of course, and I did look forward to sitting on his lap. However, at the curious age of eight, I spotted wires holding his furry beard in place. With only a sigh of regret, I moved on to other, more important things.
· Something to remember: Don’t make Santa the focal point of Christmas. Emphasize, instead, the giving and receiving of little gifts of love. Enjoy the seasons’ deeper meaning with loved ones and teach them of the ultimate gift of the Baby born in Bethlehem.
When I was 9 or 10, I recall my mother saying, “This year, you can do some shopping all by yourself.” Fortunately, we lived in a small town where it was safe for me to be on my own in the store, and it was understood the money would be from chores done around the house. I carefully bought my gifts for family and a few friends. The biggest delight was wrapping them and anticipating the joy of seeing them opened on Christmas day.
A few days before, it was our family custom to go caroling. Sometimes someone would balk, saying: “We’ll sound silly,” or “We can’t sing that well.”
Mother would end the discussion by saying, “It’s our gift to others, especially those less fortunate – even if we don’t sound like the Tabernacle Choir.”
With our cold cheeks shining like holly berries, we’d return home, our hearts as warm as the bright, red glow of a crackling fire.
· Plan the days leading up to Christmas to include special memory-building experiences for the family.
Christmas Eve was the most delightful of the year—even more fun than Christmas Day—this because of the thrill of unbridled expectation and the warmth of family togetherness. It was a night resplendent with lights, music, and love.
We would begin the evening by sitting together in the darkness of our living room, our carefully chosen and trimmed tree transformed into something magical. The reds, greens, and yellows were as deep and shiny as gelatin desserts.
After serving eggnog sprinkled with nutmeg, Mother would read the Christmas story from Luke, followed by Dad reciting ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, incorporating his own special humor.
The highlight of the evening was going to a late, candle-light service at our little community church. Hearing the singing made me think of how the angels must have sounded on that first Christmas when the Christ child was born.
Just before bedtime, each of us delighted in opening a specially wrapped gift of our choice. Then, sleepy but filled with excitement and expectation, off to bed we’d go, “visions of sugar plums” and the hymns of Christmas filling our dreams.
· Build togetherness: In a troubled, often frantic world, a carefully planned Christmas Eve and the practice of attending church together can give a family a strong sense of togetherness and a warm feeling of belonging.
Like most kids, I remember Christmas morning with sheer delight. Waking Mom and Dad, we would gather round the tree and upend our patchwork stockings where we would find pencils, candy canes, tiny toys and always an orange or an apple. Then we would take turns opening our packages -- one by one – taking the time to savor the excitement.
The gifts were not expensive, and we were reminded that they were symbolic of the greatest gift of all gifts given centuries ago.
We were sure to get a book or two, and a special after-Christmas treat was sitting on Mother or Dad’s lap having a story read to us.
Our mid-day treat was Mother’s sumptuous Christmas dinner—the house scented the whole day with ginger, cinnamon, and roasted turkey—Mother’s special gift to her family.
· Teach children the sweetness of simple gift-giving, and be sure to include a carefully chosen book
Someone once said, “A tradition is the way we express our love for each other and our dreams of a better world.” Looking back, I realize the memories I have of Christmas center on what should be the very essence of every Christmas season—the lasting values of love and family togetherness.
By carrying on simple traditions from the past, I know my own family will experience some of the joys I remember of an old-fashioned Christmas. They too, I trust, will tuck away yuletide memories to be cherished forever.
