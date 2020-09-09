POCATELLO — Today at approximately 8:23 a.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle injury crash northbound on Interstate 15 near milepost 63, south of Pocatello. Lataya Davis, 30, of McCammon was traveling northbound in a 2015 Toyota Rav 4, when her vehicle crossed over the fog line and struck the rear of a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500, owned by the Idaho Transportation Department. The driver of the ITD vehicle was Brandon Roberts, 38, of Blackfoot. The ITD truck was in the emergency lane doing maintenance work with its amber warning lights activated.
Davis was transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. Davis was not wearing a seatbelt. Roberts was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.