POCATELLO — Have you finished your Christmas shopping? One local business is betting that most people haven’t.
Luke and Nikki Bunzow, the owners of Bunzow Glass Co., have been creating and promoting events in Pocatello since 2011. Their Crafts and Drafts event on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday was such a hit that they’ve decided to host an encore Crafts and Drafts for Procrastinators.
The event will take place at Portneuf Valley Brewing on the Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday before Christmas, Dec. 21 to 23, from 5 to 9 p.m. each day. In addition to last-minute holiday shopping, they’ll have a festive photo booth area and a free DIY gift-wrapping station.
“We wanted to give Pocatello one more opportunity to buy gifts from several local artisans and also create a really fun and festive place for people to shop, drink and be merry,” the Bunzows said.
Show up in your favorite holiday attire so that you can get some fun photos with your family and friends. There will be loads of stocking stuffers and unique, handmade gifts available that you can purchase directly from the person that made them. Eat, drink and shop local for your antidote to a commercial Christmas!
Portneuf Valley Brewing is located at 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
