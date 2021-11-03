POCATELLO — Craftology Company, located at 525 E. Center St. in Historic Old Town Pocatello, is now open. They are celebrating their grand opening and website launch with an open house on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., being kicked off with a ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m.
The first 20 customers at the open house will receive a custom Craftology Company tote bag filled with gifts. All those in attendance can create a free autumn-themed make and take woodcraft, receive an exclusive workshop discount code and enter to win free workshops.
Craftology Company is a creative studio offering instructor-led do-it-yourself craft workshops, specializing in custom-painted wood plank signs and home decor. The studio is open during workshop hours. The costs of workshops vary by project. They range from $40-$100, with the average project costing $62.
Join Craftology Company on the first Friday of each month for a free make and take woodcraft project. They will be participating in Historic Old Town Pocatello's First Friday Art Walk, beginning Friday from 5 to 8 p.m.
Find Craftology Company on Facebook and Instagram @craftologycompany.
Find Craftology Company on Facebook and Instagram @craftologycompany.
