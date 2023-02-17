picture of Dr. Peter Kudenchuk with CPR manikin

Dr. Peter Kudenchuk demonstrates interlocked fingers and appropriate hand position for CPR chest compressions. 

 Photo courtesy of UW Medicine

If someone collapses and cannot be roused awake, call 911 immediately, says Dr. Peter Kudenchuk, an emergency-medicine specialist.

In a hospital conference room, Dr. Peter Kudenchuk is on his knees as he demonstrates forceful chest compressions on “Annie,” a CPR manikin. “One and two and three and four,” he calls out repeatedly, maintaining a cadence of 100 to 120 beats per minute.

