POCATELLO — The city has been awarded $4.9 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to help cover salaries of public safety personnel, which should result in significant tax savings for local property owners.
The one-time tax relief should save property owners $214.54 per $100,000 of taxable value on their 2020 tax bill, the city's finance department estimated.
Gov. Brad Little has made $200 million in federal coronavirus relief funds available for public safety personnel salaries in the state's cities and counties. The city explained in a press release that Idaho cities and counties can opt in for the assistance in covering police, fire and emergency services salaries, and the taxing entities pass the savings on to the tax payers. The one-time relief will appear as a credit on December 2020, tax notices, the city said.
“I’m excited that we’re able to take advantage of Governor Little’s proposal,” Mayor Brian Blad said in a press release. “This one-time relief will certainly help Pocatellans.”
Residents with mortgages will see the adjustment on their 2021 mortgage and escrow reassessment, according to the city.