Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 is more important than ever with the new COVID-19 variants that are circulating in Idaho. The most concerning variant is the Delta variant, which has been shown to be more contagious than the other virus strains.
To prevent another COVID-19 outbreak in Southeast Idaho, Southeastern Idaho Public Health is highly encouraging individuals 12 years of age and older to get vaccinated. Southeast Idaho’s current vaccination rate for individuals ages 12-64 is currently only 33%.
“The best option we have is for people to be vaccinated. The vaccine is safe and highly effective, and we encourage you to choose to be vaccinated as soon as possible, in order to protect yourself and the people you care about,” stated Maggie Mann, SIPH director.
The vaccines are safe and effective at preventing COVID-19 disease, especially severe illness and death, and are currently available to anyone aged 12 years and older. To find a free vaccine near you, visit siphidaho.org.
Vaccines will help us move closer to getting back to normal. If you are not currently fully vaccinated, you still need to use all the tools we have available to slow the spread of COVID-19.
— Wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth to help protect yourself and others.
— Stay 6 feet apart from others who don’t live with you.
— Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces.
— Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water aren’t available.
— Stay home if you are sick.
We can all do our part to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
To find which variants are currently circulating in Idaho, visit coronavirus.idaho.gov. For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, visit siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php; coronavirus.idaho.gov; cdc.gov or call SIPH’s COVID-19 hotline at 208-234-5875.