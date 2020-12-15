Southeastern Idaho Public Health is preparing for the region’s first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine to arrive at their facility in the next few days. The vaccine, created by Pfizer and BioNTech, was determined both safe and effective by the Federal Drug Administration on Friday.
Idaho’s vaccine rollout plans instruct local health districts to prioritize vaccines for local health care workers who are providing care for COVID-19 patients and residents of long-term care facilities. After those priority groups have been offered the vaccine, remaining doses will be offered to additional priority groups. Priority groups can be found at https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/covid-19-vaccine/.
The first vaccine shipment that SIPH will receive will contain 975 doses and will arrive at the end of this week.
“This is not enough vaccine to offer to every one of our frontline workers, but it’s a start,” said Maggie Mann, SIPH director. “Additional vaccine shipments will arrive in the coming weeks, but for now, we are working with our health care partners to ensure we can to make this first shipment of vaccine cover as much of our district as possible.”
SIPH has been coordinating with local hospitals to determine the number of vaccines that they will receive since the number of vaccines is limited. Because this vaccine requires unusually complex conditions to stay viable, the health district will transport vaccines to hospitals for vaccinating their health care workers.
SIPH is also working directly with health care partners to prepare for vaccine distribution in future shipments. If you are a member of the general public seeking vaccine, SIPH will release regular updates informing residents when the vaccine will be available.
“We are as anxious as the community to get this much-needed vaccine rolled out to Southeast Idaho, but it’s important to remember that we won’t have enough doses for most of our residents until this spring or summer at the earliest,” said Mann. “Keep vigilant in your effort to slow the spread. We have a long way to go, and the greatest protection we have right now is to practice good COVID etiquette by choosing to maintain social distance of at least 6 feet, wear a mask, wash your hands and stay home if you are sick.”
Common side effects of vaccines include fever, body aches, injection site pain, redness at the injection site and headaches. These are all signs your body’s immune system is responding and building protection. Some will not experience any noticeable side effects.
For more information, SIPH has a call center that is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can reach the hotline at 208-234-5875.
For Southeast Idaho specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit https://siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php. For Idaho-specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/.
Join us Monday-Friday at 11 a.m. for Facebook Live at https://facebook.com/siphidaho.