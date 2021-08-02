Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
POCATELLO — Southeastern Idaho Public Health will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations between 5 to 7 p.m. at Main Steam Coffee during the Pocatello Art Walk on Friday.
Getting your vaccination is a simple process and will only take 15-20 minutes. All you need to do is fill out your basic information, get your vaccine and wait 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine. Insurance information is not required, and the vaccine is completely free. The vaccine is available for those aged 12 and older. For those who are younger than 18, parental consent is required.
SIPH will offer both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Pfizer is a two-dose series, with the second shot being given 21 days after the first shot. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a single-dose series.
Getting the COVID-19 vaccine is one of the most effective tools to protect your health and prevent illness. COVID-19 vaccines are safe and they work. They will help prevent you from getting COVID-19 and getting seriously ill.
Story continues below video
Getting vaccinated will help all of us return back to normal activities. It is important to help you, your family and others stay protected against COVID-19.
For more information on the COVID vaccine, how to schedule an appointment in the office as well as vaccine safety and efficacy information, please visit www.siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php.
SIPH has a hotline to field questions from the community and is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. You can reach the hotline at 208-234-5875.
