SOUTHEAST IDAHO — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday approved COVID-19 vaccinations for ages 6 months through 5 years of age for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, following an emergency use authorization for both vaccines by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health is glad that research has shown these vaccines are safe and effective in these age groups. SIPH strongly encourages all parents to talk with their child’s health care provider and get their children in these age groups vaccinated to increase protection against COVID-19.
“Having a safe and effective vaccine for this youngest age group is great news for Southeast Idaho,” said Maggie Mann, district director. “While most children experience relatively mild or even no symptoms if they are infected with COVID-19, severe cases and even death in young children can occur, and they easily spread the virus to family members, especially those who are elderly or immunocompromised. Getting this younger age group vaccinated will go a long way in our ongoing efforts to control the impacts of COVID-19 and keep our families safe, especially as we get further into the summer months.”
SIPH will be offering these free vaccines in all of their SIPH offices. In addition, SIPH is working with pediatricians and other providers to ensure they have a supply if they choose to offer the vaccine for this age group. Residents are encouraged to check with local health care providers and pharmacies to see if they are offering the vaccine to this age group.
Vaccination remains the best way to prevent severe cases of COVID-19. Individuals ages 6 months and up are encouraged to get their full series of COVID-19 vaccination, and boosters are encouraged for all eligible populations. Find a vaccination site near you by visiting siphidaho.org or by calling SIPH’s COVID-19 hotline at 208-234-5875. Vaccinations are available at no cost to the individual.