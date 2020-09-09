FORT HALL — The Tribal Office of Emergency Management officially reports a decrease of COVID-19 cases on the Fort Hall Reservation, bringing the total cases that have been impacted by COVID-19 to 205 cases (this number includes positives and recovered) since the pandemic started in early April. Of the 205 cases, 16 are currently positive and being monitored, 183 have recovered, four are currently hospitalized and one new death, bringing total deaths to two. Even though there is a decrease in positive cases, please note that there was no testing provided in the past two days due to Labor Day Holiday and power outage yesterday that affected the entire community.
Test results are compiled and reported by the Fort Hall Indian Health Clinic and Community Health Center every Tuesday of the week. The Fort Hall COVID-19 chart data will vary daily based on the number of testing results at each center. The attached chart shows the last four weeks of data to show the trends in positive and recovered cases on the reservation.
According to Lori Snidow: “All COVID-19 testing’s at I.H.S Not-soo-gahnee will be held in the mornings only to allow the nursing staff to process and contact patients the same-day. Also, a new lab tech was hired to assist with COVID-19 testing to provide efficiency in our process.”
The Emergency Management team urges the community to take precautions with the upcoming funerals taking place in the next few days. Please contact Safety Officer Jim Cutler at 208-241-2184 to complete a safety plan to receive personal protective equipment supplies for the funeral.
According to Chris Waterhouse, “HRSA COVID-19 testing has decreased at the facility possibly due to IHS providing same-day testing. Although, HRSA provides Saturday testing.” If there is a need for testing, please call HRSA at 208-478-3987.
If you are contacted by a contact tracer, the individual will be instructed to isolate and schedule testing immediately. COVID-19 symptoms include fever (temperature 100.4 degrees or higher), cough, shortness of breath, headache, muscle and body aches, sore throat, fatigue/extreme tiredness, gastrointestinal symptoms (nausea, vomiting, diarrhea), and loss of taste and smell. Each of our Tribal health centers, including IHS, Tribal Health and HRSA have tribal contact tracers actively monitoring positive individuals.
For any health concerns, please call Fort Hall Indian Health Service at 208-238-5494, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or Community Health Center 208-478-3987. For tribal resources check out the tribes' COVID-19 website at www.sbtribes.com and click on COVID19.