FORT HALL — COVID-19 cases are fluctuating in the last two weeks on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation. According to contact tracers, positive cases are affecting entire households of all ages. We are recommending community members to get vaccinated to protect your household.
According to the state of Idaho Department of Health & Welfare website, COVID-19 cases have doubled in the surrounding counties that outline the reservation, including Bannock and Bingham. We caution Fort Hall to be safe when choosing to travel within the state, please keep wearing your face mask and keep your distance.
Fort Hall Numbers for this week are as follows:
(Data reported as of Tuesday at 4 p.m.)
Total cases to-date — 872
Total active cases— 5
Total currently hospitalized — 0
Total recovered to date — 849
Total deceased to date — 18
Total hospitalized to date — 76
Percentage hospitalized to date — 8.7%
Mass screening data for each testing location:
Here are the screening results from this week’s screenings:
Monday — Eagle Lodge had 260 tests with two positives.
Tuesday — Buffalo Lodge had 215 tests with one positive.
As a reminder, we will continue to provide these COVID-19 community screenings until September. This is great news for the Fort Hall community to help decrease the spread of COVID-19.
These screenings are open to other Native American Tribes that reside or work on the Fort Hall Reservation or non-Natives that reside or work in Fort Hall. Sho-Ban Tribal members, please bring in your Tribal ID cards to receive the incentive cards. Incentive cards will be given for the month of March.
Vaccine Update
|Total doses
|3,893
|
| Unique Patients Vaccinated:
(Moderna Prime + Pfizer Prime + J&J)
|2,258
|41.05%
Fully Vaccinated Patients:
(Moderna Boost + Pfizer Boost + J&J)
|1,714
|31.16%
To date the Tribes have given a total of 2,179 Moderna vaccines and 1,635 “booster” shots (the second shot) given to the Fort Hall community. With the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine, there has been a total of 79 given out to-date. Total doses given in Fort Hall is 3,893 vaccinations. This breaks down to covering 31% of our reservation population to-date. This is a high rate compared to the surrounding region and state.
According to Tribal Health: “Council has recently approved a vaccine incentive for completing a vaccine and will be phasing out the screening incentive cards. We encourage the community to keep testing weekly to help decrease the spread of COVID-19.”
The HRSA clinic is coordinating a community mass vaccination on Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. A flyer is posted on the Tribes Facebook page and in Sho-Ban news.
Appointments for vaccine can be made by calling the I.H.S at 208-238-5427 or Tribal Health at 208-238-5435 for patients who have an established IHS chart.
If you live on the reservation or are a household member of an enrolled Tribal member please call 208-478-3987 for information about receiving vaccinations from the Shoshone-Bannock Community Health Center. If you need a ride to either clinic, please call the Fort Hall Transit Service at 208-478-4069.
The Tribes will have a Facebook Live Friday at noon on the Tribes' official Facebook page. To find it, search for "shoban tribes."
Click on the Tribes' COVID-19 website for ongoing updates on the COVID-19 dashboard, face mask mandate, Tribal PSA's, Facebook Live recordings, etc. by going to http://sbtribes.com/covid-19/.