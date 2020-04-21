Southeast Idaho residents showing symptoms associated with COVID-19 will have a possible new avenue to access testing for the virus.
Starting Thursday, Express Lab will conduct COVID-19 tests weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Idaho State University’s Dyer Hall in Pocatello, according to a Southeastern Idaho Public Health press release.
The test result comes back in 48 to 72 hours, according to SIPH which stated this testing endeavor is a partnership between Express lab, ISU, local medical providers and the health district.
To receive a test, you must currently have symptoms of the coronavirus and have a test order.
Your medical provider may grant an order for a test if you have COVID-19 symptoms and will have to fax a request to Express Lab in Idaho Falls.
If you do not have a medical provider and are symptomatic, call SIPH’s COVID-19 Call Center at 208‐234‐5875 and you may get an order from SIPH medical director Luis Fernandez to be tested.
Once arriving south of Reed Gym at Dyer Hall, you will need to provide your driver’s license and either a health insurance card or a $95 credit card payment.
Express Lab will take a picture of your driver’s license as well as your insurance card or credit card. The lab will set up a file for the test taker and forward results in no more than three days.
Some funding is available through SIPH for uninsured patients to cover testing cost.